The Management of Lobi Stars Football Club has confirmed the death of the team manager, Mr Barnabas Imienger.



This is contained in a statement signed by the Club’s Media Head, Mr Emmanuel Uja, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Makurdi.



According to the statement, Imienger, a former Super Eagles player, died in the early hours of Monday at a private hospital in Abuja after a protracted illness.



“With heavy hearts but total submission to the will of God, the Board and Management of Lobi Stars Football Club, regret to announce the passing on to glory of Mr Barnabas Imienger, who died in the early hours of 22nd March, 22, 2021 in Abuja after a protracted illness.



“The former International, untill his death, was the Team Manager of Lobi Stars FC Makurdi, the club he served as player and coach in the course of his football career,” the statement read.



It further stated that the late football administrator started his football career in Makurdi with HMB FC, and moved to BBL Hawks later to be known as Lobi Bank FC and now Lobi Stars.



He also played for BCC Lions FC Gboko, El-Kanemi Warriors FC, Maiduguri.



The statement said late Imienger also played professional football in Saudi Arabia, adding that the burial arrangement would be announced later. (NAN)

