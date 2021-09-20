Load shedding: TCN expresses regrets to customers in Kaduna, Kano, Plateau

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) have expressed regrets to customers over load shedding in Kaduna, Kano, and Plateau.

This is contained in a statement by TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, in Abuja.

Mbah said the ‘slight’ load shedding in those states was due to efforts by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) to connect the new Lafia Substation to national grid.

”TCN regrets the inconveniences the slight load reduction is causing to electricity consumers in the affected states.

”The NDPHC requested for power outage on the Makurdi – Jos portion of TCN’s Ikot Ekpene -Ugwuaji -Makurdi – Jos 330KV transmission line to enable it carry out transposition on the line and to connect the new Lafia substation.

”Connection works by NDPHC to its new Lafia Substation have advanced and will soon be completed.

“Although the ongoing work by NDPHC interrupted bulk power supply from the Makurdi-Jos 330KN transmission line axis only, Jos is currently receiving electricity through the Kaduna -Jos 330kV transmission line.

“Consequently, there is a slight load constraint in Kaduna, Kano, and Jos axis as the load from Ikot Ekpene – Ugwuaji – Makurdi has been cut off on the Makurdi – Jos axis as a result of the ongoing work.

“Power supply through the Lafia – Jos 330kV line is to ensure that Jos gets electricity supply until NDPHC completes the connection of the new Lafia Substation to the grid,” she said.

The TCN, she said, equally notes that the connection work by NDPHC will increase the capacity of the national grid.

She said that bulk power supply will be restored on the Makurdi – Jos line immediately after NDPHC completes the transposition work. (NAN)

