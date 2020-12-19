LNG Lagos II averts pirate threat incident – Official

A Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) Chartered Vessel, LNG Lagos II, in the early hours of Friday, 18th December 2020, reported a pirate threat to vessel and crew en route the Company’s Bonny Terminal.

This was disclosed in a statement by Eyono Fatayi-Williams, General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, NLNG Saturday.

“All personnel are safe and there is no report of physical attack or damage to vessel. The threat was averted after evasive manoeuvre by the vessel’s Master.

“Company is currently monitoring the situation and relevant authorities have been duly notified,” the statement said.