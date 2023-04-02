Living Faith Church instrumentalist drops single ‘Big God’

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

An Abuja based Instrumentalist, Chuka D Ozoalor has dropped a single titled “Big God”, calling on Christians across the world to have a personal relationship with God through Jesus Christ for their containment and advancement.

Ozoalor, a gospel singer, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Palm Sunday in Abuja said ”the message of his song is about the hidden parts that God plays in the lives of every human being.”

Ozoalor who started music at an early age said he wrote “Big God” about seven years ago with inspiration from his brother’s son, Chimobi in Enugu.

“The message in the song is about the hidden things that happen. There are things we think they are just mere happening, but they are the handwork of God.

“God personally orchestrated situations and use Himself to dispense into our lives to achieve a particular result, but some of us will think that it happened out of luck.

“In the second stanza of the song, I thanked God for the hidden battle. No matter what is going on, there is God’s grace and power behind the scene that makes everything comes out according to His will and power.

“I want to bring a kind of revolutionary singing pattern to say that Christianity is more than what we do on Sundays. It is about knowing the person of Jesus Christ we believe in and having a personal relationship with him.

“This is because, anything apart from that is just mere religiosity. What I hope to achieve is doing the work of an Evangelist as a Gospel Artist.

“God is real and you can relate with Him; every other thing in life is temporary and for a while, and non of it can satisfy until the space in human heart is filled with God’s disposition,” Ozoalor stressed.

The Living Faith Church instrumentalist and gospel singer cited American Gospel Singer, Don Moen as his role model, adding that his songs epitomised the desire to searching knowing God more and more.

When asked when his album would be released, Ozoalor said, “the immediate goal is not getting an album, but reaching the people with words of God to transform lives and bring people closer to God.

“So, when the album time comes by God’s grace, it will surely come; the target now is to do the work of an Evangelist using the music as a tool to get the job done,” he said.

The multi-instrumentalist said five years from now, he hoped to have a wider reach and better platform to facilitate effective communication of God’s messages to the people that would be under his administration.

On challenges, Ozoalor who used to performed with Pentecost Parish Music Band in Ebonyi says, he sees challenges as opportunities, adding that challenges simply means there is something he has to overcome and that God is able to handle any challenge in life.

The graduate of Ebonyi State University and former Choir Director at Redeemed Christian Church of God in Abakaliki, said he got his inspirations from the Holy Bible, family, sleeps and when in transition.

The multi instrumentalist who major on Base Guitar said his mother motivated him into prayers and reciting palms and Bible verses during daily morning devotion. (NAN)