Living Faith Bishop Abioye tasks Christians on church management

Bishop David Abioye, the First Vice President of the Living Faith Church Worldwide has called on Christians to step up in the area of church management to move Christendom forward.

Abioye made the call during his remarks at the inauguration of Stakeholders Forum and Unveiling of church leaders’ Management Clinic in Abuja.

The programme was organised by Church Management Support Ministry, led by its president, Dr Kayode Nissi.

Abioye during his presentation titled “the necessity of Sound Administration in Church Management” said the church must have a purpose and mission.

According to him, the church is a spiritual organisation and must be birthed and regulated by God, stressing that it must start with purpose and mission.

“A church exist to turn people from sin to righteousness, prepare people for Heaven and turn people from the power of Satan to the power of God.

“Therefore, there is the absolute need for orderliness, skills and structures where administration and management of both human and other resources are important to the church.

“Also, there is need for church/office operations, membership operations and policy guidelines to guild the processes and operations of the church.

” If you don’t follow process, you cannot get good product. Leaders of the church should also abide by the structure, policies, orders and guidelines. They cannot set guidelines and not follow them.

“The church need to be in order. Accountability is very key to move the Christendom forward.

“Everything matters in the church; personnel, Management, Transportation, sitting arrangement etc. You don’t leave things to chance”, Abioye said.

Abioye was represented at the event by Dr Yemi Oyeniye.

Similarly, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, the formal Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps says Church Management Support Ministry is not a church, but a support ministry to enable the churches to grow.

“I want to align with one of the speaker that said you may know how to speak in tongues very well, but if you don’t have the skill of church management, everything will collapse.

“This ministry is aimed at supporting all churches under the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and those not under CAN to speak with one voice.

“I want to assure all of us that we will give support to the Church Management Support Ministry to achieve the mission and vision God gave to Dr Nissi,” Oyeyemi said.

Speaking earlier, Nissi said the Forum was to support churches across the country in the area of administration, finance and management.

According to him, a lot of churches have challenges in management and by God’s grace this ministry liaised with CAN to have trainings programmes, cutting across the five blocks of CAN.

“As at today, we have in our list about 2, 400 certificated pastors on Church Management. We have done a lot in the South, before moving to Port Harcourt and Abuja.

“And by the grace of God, we shall continue the work here and from what we have on ground, we will continue with the certificate programme in Church Management and Finance only.

“The basic foundation of our training is the scripture as well as to ensure that our teaching are handles by seasoned professionals and it is free of charge.

”The CAN leadership support our programmes. I want to assure you that as pastors, you have people who will help you to work better,” Nissi said.

The event brought pastors and other clergies from different denomination.

High points of the event were the inauguration of stakeholders Forum with Oyeyemi as the Chairman and the unveiling of church leaders’ Management Clinic

