Livestock Transformation Programme bill passes first reading at Plateau Assembly

A bill for the establishment of Plateau State Livestock Transformation Programme and Other Matters Connected has passed first reading at the state House of Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bill, sponsored by Majority Leader, Mr Naanlong Daniel, was read on the floor of the house at plenary, presided over by the Speaker, Abok Ayuba, on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a motion for the second reading of a bill for the remuneration of appointed traditional rulers in the state and other matters connected was also moved during plenary.

Mr Wallok Goma, representing Kanke Constituency, who moved the motion, said that the bill, when passed, would improve the working conditions of traditional rulers in the state.

Members, in their various contributions, acknowledged the complementary roles of traditional rulers in the maintenance of law and order.

They unanimously agreed that traditional rulers played significant roles in enlightening their subjects on government policies and programmes, hence the need for a law to carter for their welfare.

The speaker later committed the bill to the House Committee on Chieftaincy Affairs for further legislative action.

The committee was given two weeks to report back to the assembly.

Also at plenary, the assembly screened and confirmed Mr Felix Dung as Director-General, Plateau State Infrastructure Promotion and Regulatory Agency. (NAN)

