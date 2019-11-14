Livestock transformation policy will boost economic growth-Presidency

Dr Andrew Kwasari, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Agriculture, says the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) will create millions of jobs and engender economic growth in Nigeria.

Kwasari said this on Thursday at the inauguration of training on the implementation of the pilot programmes under the NLTP held in Jalingo.

Kwasari, who is also the National Coordinator of the NLTP, said that the implementation of the plan would create avenues for goods and services, and provide opportunity for job creations.

He also said that the policy was a deliberate shift from the traditional method of livestock production to a modern one.

The national coordinator said that the plan had provided the platform where states would implement it in line with their peculiarities.

He said that the policy, which had seven states selected as the pilot phase, was a brain-child of the Federal Government to be driven by the National Economic Council (NEC).

Kwasari said that the programme was aimed at addressing the farmer/herder’s conflicts, which had destroyed hitherto mutual coexistence between both communities.

The national coordinator urged the Taraba state steering committee to accommodate all stakeholders in the implementation of the plan.

According to him, NLTP is to encourage adoption of modern animal husbandry, which is more inclusive and acceptable by various communities.

In his address, Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba identified the traditional movement of animals from one place to another as a major cause of clashes between animal and crop farmers.

Ishaku, who was represented by his deputy, Haruna Manu, said that the NLTP would end the clashes.

He said that the adoption of the plan would improve livestock production by making it more profitable, decent and eradicate conflict between livestock farmers and crop farmers.

The governor commended the Federal Government for the initiative, adding that the state would benefit more from the programme.

He said that Taraba has over five million herds of cattle, 2.9 million sheep and 3.5 million goats.

Ishaku said that the favourable climatic condition in the state and the vast grazing land had attracted livestock farmers from different parts of the world to the state.

He, therefore, assured the Federal Government that the state would do its best to ensure that all aspects of the policy were implemented as designed.

NAN reports that the governor also inaugurated two committees: the Taraba State Livestock Project Management Committee and the Taraba State Steering Committee (State livestock transformation officers). (NAN)