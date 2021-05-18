By Agbaji Chinedu

Livestock feed production or Animal feed production refers to the process of producing animal feed from raw agricultural products. Feed produced by manufacturing is formulated to meet specific animal nutrition requirements for different species of animals at different life stages. Animal feed is food given to domestic animals in the course of animal husbandry.

In livestock feed production formular is key, you formular may differ from another person’s own but that is what stands your feed out from other products in the market.

Formulation (formular) is the process of quantifying the amounts of feed ingredients that is needed to be combined to form a single uniform diet for livestock to supply all of their nutrient requirements. Most livestock farmers have one major goal in mind, and that is raising healthy and fat livestock. Yes, livestock farmers want their herds to be fat so that they can be attractive to buyers as most livestock are sold based on their weights and how healthy they look. For the animals to be healthy, they must feed on good feeds made with the right ingredients.

There is an increasing number of investors in the livestock farming business and it gives room for livestock feed production to boom. This is a business that can give an attractive return on investments for a very long time and since it’s not a highly competitive business, I recommend you to give it serious consideration. Livestock feed production can be started on a very small scale, without owning a feed mill. You will simply use other people’s mill to produce (as small as 20 bags) so limited capital is not a challenge.

The livestock feed production industry has been largely promoted as one of the most profitable agribusinesses to venture into. This is because the producer does not undergo the risk and high costs of raising farm animals, which could usually cost a lot of money to run, probably get sick, or even worse. As a livestock farmer you can as well produce your own feed.

Africa, especially Nigeria, has a major impact in the worldwide production and distribution of livestock feed. In 2016 for instance, the Nigerian animal feed sector was rated the 40th largest in the world, which is 11 steps ahead of its position in the previous years. This shows that Nigerian farmers are quickly getting involved more in the sector, because of the opportunities that abound in it.

About 1 billion tonnes of animal feed is sold worldwide, whereas Nigeria alone was estimated to have produced approximately 3.8 million metric tons of animal feed in 2014 alone. The Nigerian Institute of Animal Science statistics also shows that Nigeria hit 5.3 million metric tonnes (MT) of animal feed in 2015, as it produced 3.2 million metric tonnes (MMT) of egg, 1.1 million metric tonnes (MMT) of chicken meat, 647,750 metric tonnes of aquaculture, 265,000 metric tonnes of pork, 53,000 metric tonnes of milk, and 41,250 metric tonnes of beef, amongst others.

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES AVALIABLE IN LIVESTOCK FEED PRODUCTION IN NIGERIA

· Chicken Feed Production (Poultry)

· Fish Food Production:

· Pig Feed Production

· Goat Feed Production

· Cattle Feed Production

· Dog Food Production

5 STEPS TO STARTING A LIVESTOCK FEED PRODUCTION BUSINESS

1. Feed Formulation-: First, you have to come up with a formula. This would depend on the livestock category you want to produce for. Of course, the formula for chicken feed would be different from fish feed. To come up with a good formula, you should learn about the nutritional requirements of the category of animals you want to produce for.

2. Purchase of ingredients-: When you have come up with the right feed formula you can start purchasing ingredients based on what you would need. Some popular ingredients are maize, corn and cassava grits for energy, wheat offal as a source of protein, noodle wastes for carbohydrate and proteins, soybean meal, fish meals palm kernel cake, oyster shells, bone meals, minerals and common salt. They are locally sourced.

3. Purchase of Equipment-: Some of the equipment that you would need include Grinders, Mixers, Feed Pelletizing machine, conveyors, weighing scales, bag sewers and packaging bags.

This is just to give you an idea of some of the commonly used machines in livestock feed production but the specific equipment that you would need to depend on the type of feeds you want to produce. You can buy or lease equipment depending on your capacity or use an established mill. All the equipment’s are locally fabricated.

4. Packaging-: The next thing to think about is how to package your manufactured feed. The best guide is to look at your competitors and other popular feeds that livestock farmers buy more and then look at the packaging sizes that they use.

Your customers would want sizes that are sufficient to feed their herds for a specific period of time and would also be affordable. It is best to have different sizes-; the small sizes for people who want a test sample, medium sizes for people who cannot afford very big bags and lastly, the big bags for people who need to stock up feed for a long time.

5. Marketing-: This is the part that a lot of new investors find very challenging. Don’t worry, I will show you three easy ways to market your livestock feed especially as a beginner.

Building a periodic supply chain to stores

Owning a distribution outlet

Building an 0n-field sales team

For you to make fortune from feed production business and have your own market share from Nigerian growing livestock business you don’t need to own a feed mill as a beginner like the likes of topfeed, Olam, feedtech etc. You can produce from other small scale livestock mills and grow into owing one.

For your livestock feed Production or Sales in any part of Nigeria contact us.

Agbaji Chinedu writes from Kaduna.08035004617

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Related

No tags for this post.