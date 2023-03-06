Liverpool humiliate Manchester United 7-0, as Salah makes history

By Emmanuel Afonne

Liverpool were goal crazy on Sunday as they humiliated rivals Manchester United 7-0 in the biggest 2022/2023 English Premier League (EPL) encounter of the week.

Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah all scored twice, while Roberto Firmino netted once to boost their Premier League top-four hopes.

The humiliation came just a week after Manchester United claimed their first trophy since 2017 by winning the League Cup.

It was an honour for forward Mohamed Salah as he scored twice in the encounter to become the Merseyside club’s Premier League top goalscorer

Salah claimed the individual record with their fourth and sixth goals during the second half at Anfield and took off his shirt to celebrate his club’s biggest-ever win over Manchester United.

The Egyptian scored for a sixth straight match against Manchester United in all competitions, reached 129 goals for Liverpool in the Premier League.

It took him past the mark of Englishman Robbie Fowler, who congratulated him on twitter.

“I cannot describe it. This is one of my best days of my life, and I broke the record that I was seeking from the time I came to the club.

“We entered the match, and our goal was to win. Everyone was hungry to score, and we scored seven and I hope this will give us a boost, not an excessive confidence.

”Also, we can continue to win until we end the season in the top four,” Salah said.

Liverpool’s fourth win in five league matches lifted them above Newcastle United into fifth spot on 42 points, three behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

“I think we succeeded in taking advantage of all the chances, and our finishing was great from all the players” Salah, who scored his first Liverpool goal in 2017, added.

In addition to Salah’s brace, forwards Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez each scored twice before Roberto Firmino came off the bench to send Juergen Klopp’s side into seventh heaven.

“After we all scored the goals, I wanted Firmino and (Diogo) Jota to score, and Firmino was able to score,” Salah said.

Liverpool will on Saturday play at Bournemouth who lost 3-2 at leaders Arsenal in one of the EPL encounters played on Saturday, before travelling to Real Madrid on Wednesday.

The trip to Real Madrid is the second leg of their Round of 16 UEFA Champions League tie of which Liverpool lost 2-5 at Anfield in the first leg.(Reuters/NAN)