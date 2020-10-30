Liverpool defender Van Dijk undergoes successful knee surgery

Liverpool on Friday confirmed defender Virgil van Dijk has undergone successful surgery on his knee and is set to start rehabilitation.

Dijk was injured early in the 2-2 draw when he was at the receiving end of a reckless challenge by Everton goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford, which left Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp fuming.

“The Liverpool defender’s planned operation took place in London and was conducted successfully,” the club said in a statement.

“Van Dijk will now immediately focus on the beginning of his rehabilitation with the support of the Reds’ medical department.”