Livelihood: Sokoto Govt. expands youths, women empowerment schemes

By Habibu Harisu

The Sokoto State Government, says it will expand the youths and women empowerment as well as its poverty reduction programmes in the state to sustain achievements already recorded.

Alhaji Ibrahim Dadi-Adare, the state Commissioner for Local Governments and Community Development, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Sokoto.

Dadi-Adare explained that the measure was aimed at capturing more population especially in the rural areas.

He disclosed that the ministry had facilitated skills acquisition trainings and distributed working tools to about 2,000 persons last year, adding that in view of the successes recorded the ministry planned to expand the schemes.

He also said that beneficiaries had engaged in small scale businesses which impacted positivity on their lives and that of their families.

”We are upscaling the initiative in partnership with the 23 local government councils, ministries of sports and youths development, Women and Children Affairs and Sokoto State Small Scale and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SOSMEDA) along with others,” he said.

The commissioner lauded the leadership of Gov. Ahmed Aliyu, for providing the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

According to him, about roads spanning 30 kilo metres have been rehabilitated within the metropolis, while some in rural areas have also been done and work ongoing in others, by this administration.

”We have also renovated about 42 boreholes to restore adequate water supply to the state and its environs.

”Schools were also renovated and furnished by this administration to enhance teaching and learning in the state,” he said.

Dade-Adare further disclosed that the present administration was also able to procure fertiliser, food items including millet, rice and other grains and distribute freely to residents across the state to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal.

He also disclosed that the state government procured 18-seater buses, cars, tricycles and motorcycles to ease transportation in and outside the state.

He further disclosed that the government renovated health facilities and provided medications as well as procured Toyota Hilux vans for security operatives to enhance their operations in the state.

Dadi-Adare called on residents of the state to support the present administration and prayed for its increased success.(NAN)