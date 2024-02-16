Live your lives with end in mind, cleric urges Nigerians

A cleric, Rev. Fr. Benedict Ugwoegbu, on Friday urged Nigerians to always have the end in mind, in their relationship with one another.

He charged them to be righteous and good to one another, with the mindset that the end could come at anytime

Ugwoegbu, the Priest-in-Charge, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ibadan, gave the charge in his sermon at a funeral service held for the late Philip Boamah, a Green Eagles legend who donned the national colours in 1974/75.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Boamah was also a one-time coach of notable football clubs in Nigeria like Leventis United, Julius Berger Football Club of Lagos, Kwara Stars, Dolphin FC and 3SC of Ibadan formerly IICC Shooting Stars, among others.

Boamah, who alongside his teammates like Segun Odegbami and Joseph Appiah won the first continental trophy for IICC Shooting Stars and Nigeria, died at the age of 74.

Ugwoegbu, in his message at the service, took the Bible text from the book of Matthew 11, verses 25-30.

He said that the world could be described as a market for every man, where there must be a consciousness that one day, man must go back home to meet with God.

The cleric described late Boamah as someone who had respect for people around him and lived a fulfilled life.

He advised the children of the deceased to uphold the good legacy of their father.

The cleric charged the children to remain united, take good care of their mother and be committed to organising a Mass every year at the graveyard of their father, as part of anniversary programmes for the repose of his soul.

The first son of the deceased, Mr Olugbenga Boamah, said that his father was a lover of children, with humility as his watch word.

He said that his father was loved and celebrated by many young men, contemporaries and elders in his neighbourhood, as he was fondly called ‘Baba Coach’.

NAN reports that the funeral service also featured rendition of Shooting Stars Sports Club anthem by the IICC Shooting Stars legends.(NAN)

By Olatunde Ajayi