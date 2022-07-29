Live Up to expectation, Education Minister tells NBTE, NCCE

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Minister of State for Education, Rt Hon Goodluck Nanah Opiah, has charged boards and commissions under the supervision of the ministry to live up to expectations in the course of discharging their duties.

The minister made this known during interactive sessions while getting briefs from the heads of the affected bodies.

Newsdiaryonline learnt that the three agencies under the ministry of education, National Board for Technical Education, NBTE, National Commission for Colleges of Education, NCCE and the National Commission for Nomadic Education, NCNE, have visited the Minister to brief him about their operations.

Addressing NBTE officials during the interactive session with him, Opiah informed the body that there is need for more work on their part to reposition technical education and academic system of polytechnics in Nigeria.

He said that something need to be done to increase the capacity of NBTE at ensuring that it delivers on the mandate expected of the board.

According to the minister, NBTE should reconsider the academic system of polytechnics by ensuring that schools produce manpower and skilled materials that would compete with other products of the system anywhere in the world.

“Develop a review system that will ensure graduates of polytechnics especially those of the technical sector are properly utilised for all manners of skilled jobs”

The minister beckoned on the NBTE to invest more in the revitalisation of technical schools that will not only generate interest in polytechnic education but also increase the foundation of technological development at the grassroots stages.

On the National Commission for Colleges Of Education, NCCE, the Minister while challenging them to raise the standard of the colleges of education in the country asked the commission to improve on its services with an eye on the existence of illegal schools running education courses.

Addressing the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Nomadic Education, The minister enjoined the government agency to consider using their orientation programs to preach against banditry in the country. Opiah further charged the commission’s head to extend areas of coverage for maximum result.

While the NBTE was led to the minister’s office by the Executive Secretary, Prof Usman Bugaje, Prof Paulinus Okwelle and Prof B. H. Usman for the NCCE and NCNE respectively.

The minister assured the agencies the support of the ministry at meeting their targets. He promised to look into their separate challenges adding that the present administration has provisions to satisfy their undertakings.

