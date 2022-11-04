Litigations: APC still one indivisible family – Zonal Sec.

Mr Musa Mada, Northwest Zonal Publicity Secretary of the APC, has assured party faithful as well as teeming supporters that the party still remained one indivisible family determined to salvage the plight of Nigerians.

Mada made the statement on Friday while reacting to the Federal High Court Judgment that confirmed the party’s Kaduna State gubernatorial candidate, Sen. Uba Sani.

Sani Mahmud Sha’aban, a governotship aspirant, had gone to court to challenge the election of Sani on grounds of irregularities at the APC’s primaries in May.

The Federal High Court, presided over by Justice Mohammed Umar, however on Friday, dismissed the suit on the basis that the court lacked jurisdiction on the matter.

The Party’s Zonal Publicity Secretary, commenting on the development, assured members of the public that the party’s stakeholders were working tirelessly to ensure its unity.

Recall that in our last press conference, we mentioned that we had resolved 25 out of 36 cases arising from the party’s pre-primary election some of which were inter-party issue.

“We are still not relenting in ensuring that other pending cases are settled out of court, using the reconciliation mechanism,” Mada added.

He, however, urged stakeholders and party faithful to shun any form of bitterness and instead, maintain optimism of the party’s victory at the general elections at all levels. (NAN)

