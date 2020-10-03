Literacy: Rotary Club of Yenagoa donates dictionaries, other items to schools

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to aid learning and improve literacy, the Rotary Club of Yenegoa , District 9141, donated 300 dictionaries and other learning materials to some Secondary School students in Bayelsa.

The team gave the items to the St. Judes Girl’s Secondary School, Amarata, Bayelsa State College of Education School and Government Primary School , Okaka.

They also sensitised the students on the importance of education and the need to shun cultism and other social vices.

Donating the items, the President of Rotary Club of Yenagoa, Mr Izu Avwerosuo, said that the club is committed to contributing meaningfully to the development of youths, especially in the area of education and moral upbringing, which is core in the advancement of Nigeria.

Avwerosuo, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said: “The essence of this programme is to ensure that people get basic education and if they get basic education, it will trickle down to the community.

“We have given one dictionary to each student . we are sure it will get to their homes, then the benefits will impact the communities and invariably the state and nation at large.

“With that, we will be able to reduce the rate of illiteracy in our communities.

“As Nigeria celebrates her 60th Independence anniversary, it is imperative that we evaluate how we have fared and resolve to do a lot better in the area of education.

“The importance of good education cannot be over emphasised, hence the need to equip students and learners with the necessary items required to achieve this,’’ he said.

Also, Anthony Olikagu, Chairman Service Project Committee, Rotary Club of Yenagoa, said that good education was pivotal to the advancement of the nation.

“Improving the standards of education in our present day country requires concerted efforts; every person needs to make it a personal project because our children need to get quality education needed for a brighter future.

“In this project, the club didn’t spend. It was financed by our friends all over the world.

“They contributed one dictionary, two dictionaries, five, six and we have 300 dictionaries that we shared to these schools.

“I urge that this kind of gesture continues as it will go a long way to touch the grey areas which the government has not been able to address.

“For a greater Nigeria, the quality of education has to be improved . We need to eradicate illiteracy.

” By so doing, we would have contributed toward achieving some of the Sustainable Development Goals of the UN, as well as improving the poverty and development indices in the country,’’ he said.

The beneficiaries and Staff of the schools appreciated the Rotary Club of Yenagoa for assisting them with study materials, of which they noted , will not only aid their learning but boost students’ intellectual capacity.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Samuel Ayobatari and Miss Kei Ruth thanked the club for the donation.

According to them, the students will make good use of the dictionaries and ensure that they improve on their studies.

Mrs Tariye Agnes, a staff of the school said: “Thank you for giving to our students; we promise that we will ensure that the students will use the dictionary judiciously,’’ she said.

Mr Pedro Igbudu , also a staff of one of the schools , said: “We want to thank Rotary Club of Yenagoa for the gesture. It is not easy for a club to come and help the school; we are grateful,’’ he said. (NAN)