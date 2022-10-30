Lions Club to spend N20m on projects in FCT community

By Taiye Agbaje

The International Association of Lions Clubs, Kubwa Chapter, a non profit organisation is to spend N20 million on projects in the area in the new calender year.

Lion Ademola Afolayan, the 9th President of Kubwa Achievers Lions Club (KALC), made this known Saturday evening during his investiture and members of the executives for the 2022/2023 year in Abuja.



Afolayan, who said that “it is a privilege to give back to the less privileged,” said the core projects of the club include vision, diabetes, childhood cancer, feed the hungry, environment and youth empowerment.

“I want to let you know the project for the lions year for the current executives.

“In continuation of my predecessor’s projects, we take to the advice of continuity.



“Therefore, the projects include, renovation of dilapidated nursery blocks/classrooms and toilet at the LEA Primary School, Kubwa II, Kubwa village, Abuja.

“Construction of two solar powered boreholes for clean water access at Byazhin and Guidan.



“Distribution of food and relief materials to the less privileged in our communities.

“Sponsoring of ten free cataract surgeries for the visually impaired.

“Donation to the construction of Lions Eye Care Hospital at Piwoyi, Abuja,” he said.

According to him, let us put it in our minds that without community service, we would not have strong quality life.



He thanked members of the club for elected him as the next president.

The immediate-past president of the club, Mr Olanrewaju Adebayo, said during his tenure, the club successfully conducted free diabetic screening and counselling at Kubwa Village Market for over 500 patients.

He said the club also provided food items to 309 individuals at Guidan Village, Kubwa, among others.



The Charter President of the club, Lion Prince Adebayo, said sharing love is an important factor for the growth and development of a country.

Lion Samson Adeniran, on his part, congratulated Afolayan on his election.

He urged members to be committed to the course of the organisation.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event had in attendance past presidents of the club, including its members and relatives of the new president.(NAN)

