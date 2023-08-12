Lions Club moves to raise N100m to fund health, other projects

By Adebola Adegoke

Lions Club International (LCI), District 404B3 Nigeria,says it is raising N100 million to fund its visual health core project and other projects for the Lions service year.

The District Governor, LCI 404B3, Otunba Olayiwola Fadairo, made this known on Saturday, during the Fundraising Luncheon for Service Projects.

The event was also to publicly present Fadairo as the pioneer district governor of the new 404B3 district which was formed from the now dissolved 404B1 district.

According to him, the district is providing eye care services to vulnerable persons in the communities that the club covers namely; Lagos, Otta, Abeokuta, and Ibadan.

“Lions Club International was created in 1917 with the main aim of providing visual health services. But the focus has grown to include other areas such as diabetes, childhood cancer, feeding the hungry, and the environment.

“Therefore, the area I have taken as my core project for the Lions service year is vision.

“We plan to give over 6,000 eyeglasses to beneficiaries in the axis where we cover and the eye services to be rendered include cataract surgery, medications, counseling, and provision of eyeglasses,” he said.

He said they had partnered the Ophthalmologist Association of Nigeria, eye care professionals, organisations, and communities to provide comprehensive eye care projects.

“We have 6,000 eyeglasses that came into Lagos from the United States of America with several prescriptions which have been divided into seven and distributed to each axis.

“We have 1,780 eyeglasses to be distributed in each axis within this year.

“The eye care professionals would carry out screenings and those who would need glasses would be given, while those in need of medication or cataract surgery will also be provided for.

“So, for all these projects, we are aiming at spending between N70 million and N80 million for the year,” he said.

Fadairo added that other areas of focus for the year which include diabetes, childhood cancer, feeding the hungry, and environment would be catered to.

“We are going to see to the well-being of our environment by embarking on regular clean-ups, planting of trees in our schools as well as a food drive in December. We will still touch on all these areas but the primary focus is vision,” he said.

Mr Adesina Adedayo, the guest speaker and Past President, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, commended the organisation for its humanitarian services since its inception in 1917.

Adedayo noted that the mission and vision of the organisation were in tandem with the sustainable development goals of the United Nations.

“Looking at the humanitarian services of the Lions Club in the areas of youth development, diabetes, vision, childhood cancer, feeding the hungry, and environment, there is an alignment with the 17 sustainable development goals of the United Nations.

“This shows that what you set out to do is a noble objective and if our leaders can consider this, we will have a better nation.

“We hope for a better nation even amid the challenges we have today, so we should have a lion attitude to caring for others and raising humanity to a higher level,” he said.

Chairman of the occasion, Dr Soji Tayo, congratulated Fadairo on his pioneering achievements, saying he now had a responsibility to lay a solid foundation for others to build on.

Tayo, also the President of Ibadan Recreation Club, urged Lions Club members to show good faith by donating as much as possible for the good cause being promoted by the club.

“Let us seek success in everything that we do and hold on to friendships without seeking the downfall of anyone.

“We owe our country, towns, and communities a responsibility by putting in our actions for the betterment of everyone,” he said.

On his part, Dr Ibrahim Bello, Vice District Governor 404B3 Nigeria, said the event also presented an opportunity for members to collaborate on more ways to effect positive change in communities.

Bello added that the funds were targeted at providing succour to the less privileged through the club’s activities including eye care services, feeding the hungry, women, and youth empowerment among others.

Also, the former District Governor, Mrs Lynda Odunmbaku, assured that the district would not relent in serving the less privileged in the communities where they operate.

“I urge everyone to inculcate the habit of giving to the less privileged and the elderly in our society.

“Every community has a Lions Club and I assure you that the less privileged in the communities will be taken care of by our numerous lions clubs,” she said. (NAN)

