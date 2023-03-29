Lions Club launches N3.5bn appeal fund for eye care, cancer centre

By Justina Auta

Lions Clubs International, Multiple District 404, Nigeria, has launched an appeal fund for the construction of eye care hospital, diabetes and cancer research centre, worth N3,500,000 in Abuja.

The Project Director, Dr. Lanre Adebayo, in a statement, said the project will address the gap in health care system and complement existing public health infrastructure in the country.

Adebayo added that reports show that an estimated 1.13 million Nigerians are currently blind, while 4.25 million adult were partially blind, with prevalence rate in the northern states.

According to him, cataract and glaucoma, which are preventable, were the major causes of blindness.

“Eye care service in relation to Nigeria’s population is grossly inadequate, and this is the reason for the intervention of the Lions Clubs International to support this aspect of the health sector,” he said.

He explained that the centre will be a world-class facility that will carter for both the poor and rich, adding that it would feature a health extension service, especially to accommodate the rural poor.

“The hospital will feature the first Eye Bank in Nigeria, while reducing incidences of avoidable childhood and old age related blindness.

“It would also establish a global standard research centre on diabetes and childhood cancer in Nigeria,” he said.

Adebayo added that the club would be appointing project champions to assist in raising the projected sum.

He said the champions will be conferred with award of Melvon Jones Fellowship, Knight of the Blind, a place of mention in the Donors Hall of Fame in the Hospital, as well as the Lions Clubs Eye Care Ambassadors.

Lions Clubs International, founded in 1917, is the world’s largest service club organisation with about 1.35 million members in more 206 Countries.

The club is recognised in its fight against blindness, and recently included care for the environment, feed the hungry and aiding the seniors and the disabled.

The Nigerian chapter, introduced in 1963, has continued to function effectively as part of global service network while helping local communities. (NAN)