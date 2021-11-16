Linus Okorie bags 2021 Youth Ambassador Award, urges Govt to invest in youths

By Chimezie Godfrey

Linus Okorie, a Nigerian leadership consultant, president and founder of Guardians of the Nation International(GOTNI), a nonprofit leadership development organization has bagged the 2021 Youth Ambassador Award.

Okorie, the radio and TV host of “The Leadership Clinic.” was given the award on Monday in Abuja, by Mercuries ellaans int’l Ltd, in recognition of his laudable contributions to youth empowerment and nation building.

He said that receiving such awards spurs him to continue the good work and to do more in adding value to the lives of Nigerian youths.

Okorie urged the Nigerian government and all stakeholders to invest in young people, and see them as assets, adding that every Nigerian youth is an asset.

He said,”Everytime an institution gives me an award I see it as an appreciation of the work that I have done over time, I see it as a privilege, I see it as rewarding sometimes sacrificial efforts that people may not see.

“So it just tells me continue the work you are doing, continue to add value.

“Investment in the youths is the greatest investment, investment in their skill sets, investment in their attitude, investment in their education, investment in their enterprises, investment in the quality of work the young people do. Young people must seize being labilities to becoming assets.

“Invest in your assets. Every young person in Nigeria is an asset, it doesn’t matter the background where they come from, we must see them as assets.

“The young people must see themselves as assets. They should develop themselves.

Linus Okorie in return and in appreciation of the award, offered free empowerment training (The Emerging Leaders Training) that is slated for Saturday to members of the theme of the award presenter from the Mercuries ellaans int’l Ltd.

Earlier, Mr Okeh Henry Chukwuemeka, the Publisher and CEO Mercuries ellaans int’l Ltd,

said the award was given in recognition of the great work the recepiant has so far done in mentoring and empowering Nigerian youths over the years.

Chukwuemeka explained that the Youth Ambassador Award is designed to encourage people who have been of great support to the youth and society.

He lamented the devastating effect of unemployment on Nigerian youths, while urging the government to stop politicing the welfare of the youths, but rather create avenues of engaging them.

“Linus Okorie has done his part and still doing more to rebuild the mind set of the youth in our country.

“Unemployment has taken a better part of the youth causing the standard of living to drop making these youths vunarable and becoming available to thugry, banditry, and crimes of all sout.

“Government should stop doing politics with everything and get to work, make provision for the youth and engage them seriously, is hard time we stop hearing the youth are leaders of tommorow but see them as leaders of today.”

