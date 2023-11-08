Link Gurku-Mpape, Abuja, road – Nasarawa Assembly tells State Govt

By Awayi Kuje

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has urged the state government to link Gurku road with Mpape, Abuja, in order to boost the socio-economic activities and revenue base of the state.

The lawmakers made the appeal on Tuesday during an oversight inspection of ongoing projects in Nasarawa West senatorial district.

Mr Suleiman Azara, the Chairman of the House Committee on Works, made the call while inspecting 5km Gurku/Brekete Smart City Road in Karu Local Goverrnment Area of the state on Tuesday.

Azara commended the contractor for constructing a standard bridge linking Gurku with Berekete Smart City.

He expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done by the contractor on the bridge.

The committee chairman however urged the contractors to improve on therir pace of work and to finish the job according to specifications.

“We are happy with the quality and standard of work done by the contractor on this bridge and we urge the contractor to sustain the tempo.

“But we want to urge the contractor handling this project to also improve on its pace of work,” he said.

The committee chairman also appreciated Gov. Abdullahi Sule for awarding the contract and other development projects across the state.

“First and foremost, I want to commend His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule, for awarding this contract which is in the best interest of our people and to enhance development.

“Apart from improving on the standard of living of our people, the road, if completed, will improve on the revenue base among other benefits,” he said.

“We are after good work, so contractors must deliver good and quality jobs as we will reject any work that is substandard and of poor quality,” Azara said.

On his part, Mr Muazu Goshu, the stated Commissioner for Works, lauded the committee for being up and doing in ensuring that quality jobs are delivered by contractors.

He also appreciated the governor for awarding roads and other contracts across the state that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

Earlier, Mr Wada Suleiman, the Project Manager of Ceezali Limited, the contractor handling the construction of 5km Gurku/Brekete Smart City Road, assured of their determination to deliver the job according to its specification.

“By God’s grace, we will deliver work that will stand the test of time,” he said.

In a related development, the committee inspected the ongoing construction of perimeter fencing at Government Science School, New Karu, where the committee commended the contractor handling the work for a good job.

Azara also commended the governor for awarding the contract in order to control land encroachment as well as secure the students and staff.

Mr Tanko Mohammed, the contractor handling the perimeter fencing, said that the contract duration was three months and pledged to deliver good job according to specification.

Similarly, the committee inspected 500KVA by 33 transformer at Karshi Development Area and completion for the installation of a 5MVA unmanned substation at GRA Keffi , Keffi LGA, installed by Nasarawa Electricity Power Agency (NaEPA) where it commended Sule for providing transformers to rural communities across the state.

He said that the committee was happy with the governor’s electricity project across the state considering the importance of electricity to human and societal development.

Azara assured of more partnership with the state government in order to provide electricity to the communities across the state.

On his part, the General Manager of Nasarawa Electricity Power Agency (NaEPA), Mr Yakubu Suleiman, said the agency and the government was determined to provide electricity to communities across the state.

He appreciated the committee for its support to the agency in ensuring electrification and execution of other development projects across communities in the state are achieved. (NAN)

