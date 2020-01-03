Linda Ikeji, 4 others, make Rave list of most beautiful women in Africa

Africa’s biggest blogger, Linda Ikeji, Nigerian screen diva Omotola Jalade- Ekeinde , Stephanie Okereke Linus, Yvonne Okoro and Osas Ighodaro were recognised by Style Rave, as the most beautiful women in Africa.

Style Rave is a leading fashion and lifestyles platform, where fashion trends and innovative living meet. They rave above the best in Pan-African fashion , beauty, lifestyles and culture.

They are also passion for re-branding Africa, by promoting the best of what the continent has to offer.

The blogger, who had influenced millions of girls positively, took to her Instagram page @lindaikejiblogofficial, to share the good news with her fans.

“You see this 2020, nobody can tell me anything again o! Style Rave just named me the 3rd most beautiful woman in Africa in the last decade.

“You people can not be talking to me anyhow again. I’m now Dr Linda ‘ beautiful’ Ikeji,” she wrote.

The blogger had kept evolving in ways that were quite unparalleled in African media.

She is a role model for millions of young women and had many things that could possibly monetize your passion.

Ikeji, who hails from Imo State, is a passionate writer, who has her own share of life traumas in business and personal life but had refused those negative issues to stop her growth.

The beautiful, respectful and humble mother of one, needs no introduction anywhere all over the world .

Ikeji is one of the richest and most popular online entrepreneurs on the African continent.

Her rise to fame and wealth through a medium that was not very well known and also not respected in Nigeria puzzles many.(NAN)