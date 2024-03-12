 Like Alexander the Great, Like Alex Otti, By Dr Uche Akunebu

“My father will go on conquering, till there is nothing extraordinary left for me to do ” – Alexander the Great



This was the secret lamentation of Alexander the Great when his father king Philip II of Macedon who expanded his kingdom, won many battles ,and took Macedon from the periphery to the apex of Mediterranean power politics stood in the heart of Macedonians like the Roman Collossus. To the young man who’s father contracted the Greek Philosopher, Aristotle to teach him at the age of 13 ,time was tickling ,and he needed to etch his name in gold in the world hall of fame by doing “extraordinary things ” that would dwarf

the records of his father.

With the assassination of his father in 336 BC , the mantle of leadership fell on Alexander the Great, and he immediately hit the ground running by showing the great stuff he was made of. Barely 21 years old ,he had led his Macedonian army into Asia .He would go on to defeat the Persians at the battle of Granicas (334BCE),the battle of Issus (333 BCE)and the battle of Gaugamela (331 BCE)



Besides,reducing the Achaemenid Empire into ruins ,Alexander conquests also included the king of Porus at the battle of Hydaspes (326BCE)establishing an empire that extended from Greece and Asia minor through Mesopotamia and into India and Egypt. History has it that he returned to Susa in 324 BCE and initiated plans from there on how to invade the Arabia. History books are replete with the “extraordinary things ” achieved by Alexander the Great.



In Abia state ,Nigeria ,exist the kindred spirit of Alexander the Great in the person of Dr Alex Otti, who equally is bitten with the bug of doing “extraordinary things ” since he was born. Record points to his academic extraordinary feats ,as he ended up becoming the best student in his school certificate at college ,and repeated the same feat ,when he walked out of the economics department of university of Port Harcourt with a first class degree Honours certificate,which turned him to a gold fish that had no hiding place ,as corporate organisations started chasing after him.



With the mindset of Alexander the Great, he equally went on to conquer the corporate world . As the managing Director and CEO of Diamond Bank he increased the fortune of the bank and took it to the apex ;leaving shareholders perplexed at his managerial dexterity .



With Abia state turning to joke content to skitmakers ,as a result of lack -lustre leadership he threw his hat to the ring to contest the Abia governorship in 2015 under the platform of All progressive grand Alliance (APGA) and lost in to the People’s Democratic party . In 2023 he tried his luck again, but this time on a different political platform, Labour Party, and won convincingly, not withstanding attempts by entrenched interest to torpedo the will of the people.

From a close range, one is amazed at the redefining of governance in Abia state nay Nigeria ,by Dr Otti ,reminiscent of how ,the late sage Chief Obafemi Awolowo, governed the Western Region in the first Republic with excellence. Reminding one of the beautiful way Dr Michael Okpara governed the Eastern region ,to the extent it became the fifth fastest growing economy in Africa at a point. He makes observers of good governance, remember the late Dr Samuel Ogbomudia, former governor of old Bendel ,who’s legacies still endures. Alhaji lateef Jakande ,the one that brought happiness to lagos state in second Republic, must be proud of this governor with a difference . Dr Sam Mbakwe, the former governor of old Imo state ,who came, saw and conquered ,as regards governance, also must be saying ” this is my son ,in whom I am well pleased ” for what he is doing in Abia state.

What is Dr Alex Otti doing in Abia state ? This governor with “extraordinary feat” mindset has embarked on road reconstruction and rehabilitation in Aba and Umuahia , as a way of renacting the feat of Dr Sam Mbakwe, who built so many solid roads in Aba ,that was left to detoriate by subsequent administrations .He is reinvigorating the health and Educational sectors . He is restoring securities in communities that had been previously overrun by criminal elements . Effective urban waste management has become a top priority,as against when towns like Aba and Umuahia were littered with accumulated waste.



This governor that is on the lips of so many Nigerians, have made payment of

salaries to workers promptly, something that never happened in previous administration. He also had cleared the pensions of pensioners in the state. Tell me ,who wouldn’t be happy with such a man that have put smiles on workers in his state?



A major milestone of the administration of Dr Alex Otti was the commissioning of the Geometric power plant in Aba ,that is meant to supply twenty four hours electricity to about nine local government in Abia state. Kudos ,to professor Bath Nnaji ,another mind given to “extraordinary feats” for considering this industrial hub East of the Niger ,for such a project.

With more than thirty five years of active writing in the media , this governor appears to be the seventh person to have enjoyed the eulogy that flows from my pen ,and he eminently deserve such honour . Ronald Reagan ,a one time American president in a speech at the Brandenburg Gate ,West Berlin ,Germany on June 12,1987 ,once said ” Mr Gorbachev, tear down this wall !” The writer wish to add that ,Dr Alex Otti has torn down the wall of misgovernance in Abia State.



Dr Uche Akunebu, is the Head of Poets Del Mundo (poets of the world) in Nigeria and the Editor of African book series of the international human rights arts Festival based in New York.