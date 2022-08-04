LIFE-ND trains 900 Bayelsa youths on agric business

By Shedrack Frank

Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprise in the Niger Delta, (LIFE-ND) on Thursday commenced the training of 900 youths in Bayelsa on agric business.

LIFE-ND project is a rural based agric-enterprise development organization funded by the Federal Government in collaboration with the International Fund for Agriculture Development, (IFAD), the Bayelsa government and the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Dr Panebi Ugo, Bayelsa State Project Coordinator of LIFE-ND, said at the trainees’ orientation programme in Igbogene, Yenagoa, that the youths would be trained in four commodities where the state had comparative advantage.

Ugo said the youths would be trained on aquaculture (fisheries), cassava, plantain and poultry in the next three months or more depending on the commodity.

He said graduates were given a working template, money and major inputs to begin the business of their choice at the programme.

Ugo said the programme holds in 100 communities in the state, adding that the newly engaged youths were the second batch since its inception three years ago.

“The first batch of 300 youths have completed the training and are doing well.

“We started the project almost three years ago; we are almost at the middle of the project, the first phase is six years and a lot gains and successes have been recorded over the years.

“Every state has its agricultural commodities based on comparative advantage and what they know how to do best. For Bayelsa State, we are into aquaculture, which is fisheries, poultry, cassava and plantain.

“Majorly the programme is for the youths both male and female between the ages of 18 to 35 years.

“Vulnerable women like widows are also captured and the people living with disabilities,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

