LIFE-ND: IFAD, Ondo Govt. train 1000 youths, women on agribusinesses

By Segun Giwa

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has under its Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprise-Niger Delta (LIFE-ND) trained 1000 youths and women, on how to become successful agripreneurs.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Olayato Aribo, who declared the training open on Tuesday in Akure, said that the IFAD programme was being carried out in collaboration with the Ondo State Government.

Aribo said that participants were drawn from Akure South and Ifedore Local Government Areas of the state.

“I congratulate the beneficiaries of this laudable training and admonish them to consider themselves lucky to be a part of the life-impacting programme.

“This programme has over time produced successful agripreneurs in the state.

“As a successful agriculturist myself, I never had such an opportunity at the time I really needed it, therefore I urge those desirous to become rich and successful among the trainees to make the exercise worthwhile, and also become successful agripreneurs, capable of employing others too,” he said.

According to him, the programme is such that the trainees will not only be provided with ideas they need but also the needed knowledge and kits to be successful.

“I admonish you all to make the most of this opportunity and use it well. Our goal is to build and encourage youths and women to go into farming and become successful.

“ That is why we are collaborating with IFAD on this programme,” the commissioner added.

Earlier in his remarks, the State Project Coordinator (SPC), IFAD, Prince Olawale Ademola, admonished beneficiaries to seize the opportunity to do well and help themselves and the state.

He said each beneficiary was entitled to N15,000 stipend monthly, for transportation and upkeep for the duration of the training.

Ademola disclosed that 1,000 beneficiaries would be trained and equipped with necessary kits in Cocoa, Fish, Poultry and Cassava Farming.

He added that mentorship had been put in place to ensure their success at the end of the exercise.

Ademola disclosed further that beneficiaries would be equipped with between N1 million to N1.6 million working tools to help kick-start and grow their individual agri-businesses.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Taiwo Akinola, commended IFAD for coming up with the project, and assured the organisers of her readiness to put in her best to become a successful agriculturist.

According to Akinola, the project is not only timely but also a game changer in what Nigerians had known as empowerment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that LIFE-ND project was conceptualised to support Nigeria’s agricultural policy and the strategic framework for youth employment and job creation. (NAN)