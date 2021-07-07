Licence renewal: DPR issues ultimatum

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has given a three months window for owners of petroleum products retailing outlets in Lagos Zone to renew and regularise their operating licences.

Mr Ayorinde Cardoso, Zonal Operations Controller, DPR, Lagos, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

NAN reports that recently, DPR taskforce team had during a surveillance exercise shutdown a total of 140 filling stations and 27 gas plants for operating without valid licences.

However, Cardoso said the DPR decided to permit the owners of the petroleum products retail outlets to reopen for business following interventions by industry stakeholders.

He said the regulatory agency had met with the representatives of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) over the issue.

“The affected operators have been given a three months window for the renewal/regularisation of their operating licences within the zone.

“This is in line with the department’s drive of being business enabler and opportunity house,” Cardoso said.

He added that the DPR would continue to ensure safety in selling and distribution of petroleum products to reduce incidents of explosion in the state.

NAN reports that the DPR taskforce teams had during the two-day exercise visited a total of 380 facilities and had sealed 140 of filling stations and 27 gas plants for operating without valid licences. (NAN)

