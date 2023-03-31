Licence: FRSC to clampdown on drivers in FCT

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) will partner with other sister traffic agencies in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to clampdown on drivers without licence.

The Sector Commander, FRSC FCT command, Mr Danlami Abdul, stated this at a news conference in Abuja on Friday.

Abdul said that the corps was concerned over the large number of motorists driving without licence in the FCT.

He disclosed that over 2,000 uncollected driver’s licence were at the centres.

He said it was discovered during the just concluded general election that most of the drivers engaged to transport election materials had no valid licence.

“This is a big threat to the security of our dear nation. Motorists need to drive with the assurance of their licence with them as this will not only protect them but also the passengers.

“We will partner with our sister traffic agencies in the FCT to clampdown on drivers without licence as the FRSC will not tolerate this again,” he said.

The sector commander pointed out that the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, has directed the sector to start a special enlightenment to enable applicants collect their licences at the FRSC centre.

The FRSC boss said that the FCT security council had also directed relevant authorities to take urgent steps and restore sanity on its roads, especially along Airport road.

According to him, adequate personnel and logistics have been deployed to those identified routes to check the excesses of motorists, especially commercial drivers.

Abdul however, assured Nigerians that the sector would continue to work with the transport unions and other stakeholders in the sector.

He added that this would be for effective traffic management in the six area councils of the territory. (NAN)