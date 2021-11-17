Libya: IOM, FG repatriate 95 stranded Nigerians in continuous evacuation process

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM), in collaboration with the Nigerian Mission in Libya, has repatriated another 95 Nigerians stranded in Libya in its continuous evacuation process.

Mr Kabiru Musa, Charge d’Affairs of the Nigerian Mission in Libya, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Musa said that IOM and the Nigerian Government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, had pledged to ensure the continuous evacuation of stranded Nigerians in the country under its voluntary repatriation process.

He stated that the 95 persons who were airlifted from the Misrata Airport in Libya were expected to arrive the Murtala Mohammed Airport on Tuesday night.

“The IOM and the Nigerian Government through its Mission in Libya successfully evacuated another set of 95 Nigerians stranded in Libya.

“The evacuees include women, children and men who are victims of human trafficking and irregular migrants on voluntary return who took Libya as a transit country amongst others.

“The process is being carried out under the IOM’s Voluntary repatriation process and the Nigerian government is committed to ensuring that none of its citizens remains stranded in this country,” he said.

He said they had carried our a series of repatriation in the past weeks, adding that they would continue until no Nigerian is left stranded or allowed to face undue maltreatment and injustice in Libya.

Musa said that they appreciated the Libyan authority for its collaboration in ensuring the success of this process.

He stated that upon return, the evacuees would be provided with reintegration and rehabilitation assistance to enable them integrate into the society with a source of livelihood.

According to him, the process is carried out in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines. (NAN)

