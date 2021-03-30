Libel: MFM/Olukoya Registers N500m Damages against Maureen Badejo in UK High Court of Justice

March 30, 2021 Danlami Nmodu News 0



A United Kingdom High Court of Justice has registered the 500 million damages entered favour of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries and the church’s general overseer, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, by an High Court against Maureen Badejo – a UK-based blogger.

The judgment was registered today, Tuesday, March 30, .

By this development, the judgement of the Hon. Justice A. A. Adeyemi becomes, for all intents and purposes, judgement of the Queens Bench Division and will soon be executed on the judgment-debtor, Maureen Badejo, that country.

The statement reads:

MFM/Olukoya 500m Judgement against Maureen Badejo the United Kingdom – Awaiting Execution

The judgement of the High Court of delivered on Tuesday 9, by which damages of 500 million was awarded to MFM and the General Overseer, Dr. Daniel K. Olukoya, against Maureen Badejo for aggravated libel, has been duly registered in the High Court of Justice in the United Kingdom.

Tags: , , , , , , ,