A United Kingdom High Court of Justice has registered the N500 million damages entered in favour of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries and the church’s general overseer, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, by an Ogun State High Court against Maureen Badejo – a UK-based blogger.

The judgment was registered today, Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

By this development, the judgement of the Hon. Justice A. A. Adeyemi becomes, for all intents and purposes, judgement of the Queens Bench Division and will soon be executed on the judgment-debtor, Maureen Badejo, in that country.

The statement reads:

MFM/Olukoya N500m Judgement against Maureen Badejo in the United Kingdom – Awaiting Execution

The judgement of the High Court of Ogun State delivered on Tuesday February 9, 2021 by which damages of N500 million was awarded to MFM and the General Overseer, Dr. Daniel K. Olukoya, against Maureen Badejo for aggravated libel, has been duly registered in the High Court of Justice in the United Kingdom.

