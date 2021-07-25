LGA polls: APC wins all seats in Ojokoro LCDA

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State on Saturday won all the councillorship positions in the Ojokoro Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) announced that APC won the seven awards in the Ojokoro LCDA.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ojokoro LCDA comprises seven awards with at least 17 polling units.

LASIEC Returning Officer, Ward C, Mr Olubayo Afolabi, said that APC got 873 votes, APN- 1; ARM- 0 ; PDP 85; and YPP 8 votes.

The returning officer for Ward C declared APC’s Hon. Olalekan Oyekunle the winner of the Ojokoro LCDA councillorship position.

At the collation centre, LASEIC Returning Officer for Ward D, Mr Tajudeen Balogun, announced that APC scored 800 votes, APM,0 vote; NEM 2; PDP 78 votes and YPP 2 votes.

Balogun declared Mr Obafemi Oke of the APC winner and councillor­-elect for Ward D having scored the highest number of votes. (NAN)

