LG shut down popular section of Enugu market due to health concern

Chief Emeka Onunze, Chairman of Enugu North Local Government Area in Enugu, says the tomato section of Akwatta in Ogbete Main Market, has been shut down due to health challenges

Onunze told newsmen in Enugu on Wednesday that the shutting down took effect from Tuesday, March 24, adding that it would remain closed till further notice.

According to him, the move is in consideration of the realities of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“The development points to the council area authorities sustained commitment to enthrone basic standard hygiene in our neighbourhood,’’ he said.

Onunze however, noted that it was a “painful decision’’, but must be done in view of the attendant health challenges the environmental condition of the tomato section portends for the wellbeing of the people.

“This decision was reached after due consultation with our environmental and community health workers that have been monitoring development at that section of the market,’’ he said.

The chairman urged both sellers and buyers in the section to comply with the directive, adding that the leadership of the council would meet with the sellers to find an alternative location to transact their businesses.

The council boss said that he had drafted some council officials and security agencies to see to the compliance to the shut down. (NAN)