LG polls underway in Lagos State

July 24, 2021



Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State his Wife Ibijoke casting their vote at Word 019 Femi Okunnu/Lateef Jakande Avenue Eti Osa Government Ikoyi Lagos on Saturday

Elections into the 20 Government Areas (LGA) and 37 Council Development Areas (LCDA) of Lagos State took off on a slow start on Saturday with voters trickling at polling centres across the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria () correspondents covering the polls report that while officials of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) arrived promptly, got to the polling centres one hour after the scheduled time for the election.

recalls that Lagos State Government had announced restriction of across the state between 8a.m. and 3p.m. on Saturday to enable a hitch-free conduct of elections into positions of Chairmen and Councillors all the state’s 57 LGAs and LCDAs.

Accreditation and voting began at 9. 10a.m. at Zion African School, Alaagba, Iyana-Ipajaa. Ward F 026 and 027 Polling Units Agege, but there were few voters on ground.

A councillorship candidate for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Bolaji Ogunojo, decried the lack of preparedness by LASIEC for the election.

He said this responsible for the voter apathy being witnessed in the election.

reports that police and Neighbourhood Corps were present at polling units awaiting the arrival of voters and electoral officers.

Few traders displayed their wares at the polling centres, hoping to sell to voters that might eventually turn out for the poll.

Meanwhile, commercial motorcycles were seen plying the Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway in spite of the restriction order by the state government.(NAN)

