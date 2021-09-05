LG polls: Uba Sani lauds Kaduna govt’s e-voting initiative

Sen. Uba Sani, representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, has commended the Kaduna State Government’s (KDSG) initiative of using the electronic system of voting in the just concluded local council elections in the state.

Sani, an APC Senator, made the commendation while speaking with pressmen on Sunday, at his residence in Kaduna.

Congratulating the APC candidate, Mukhtar Baloni who emerged winner of the Kaduna North local council at the just concluded elections, Sani described the elections as free and fair, crediting its transparency to the use of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

“The LG elections is free and fair, making it the first in the history of our country that a governor is conducting, we have had similar election in 2018, in Kaduna, where a level of success was recorded”, he said.

According to him, the electronic voting gave everybody a chance to vote whomsoever they wanted, without fear of manipulation.

“Kaduna North is one of the most important local governments in the country, it has some strategic institutions domiciled in the state, we will give him all the support he needs to run a successful local government”, he said.

“This is a clear indication to even the opposition that things have changed”, Sani said.

He urged the elected chairman of Kaduna North to be just in his leadership, pledging to render his support where needed.

Also, the Majority Leader of the Kaduna state House of Assembly, Muhammad Inuwa-Mabo, has described the elections as free and fair.

While also congratulating the APC candidate who won Kaduna North seat, Inuwa-Mabo described the election as a step towards ensuring youth representation in governance.

“Mukthar Baloni, who is a young man and has emerged winner in the just concluded local government elections, is a sign that the youths are rising to the challenges of governance and contesting for political positions”, he said.

Earlier, the winner, Mukhtar Baloni, thanked God and the people of Kaduna North for voting him as their new chairman.

“We give thanks to God, this is a victory for democracy because of the transparent process involved, we also thank the people for expressing their democratic opinions which is our democratic principle as a party”.

Baloni, who pledged to fulfil his campaign promises, added that “the local government will stop being an academic concept, we will make all the statutory responsibilities of the local government to be a reality”.

“We have about 650,000 residents in Kaduna North local government, for those who don’t know how a local government should be or don’t know the impact, we are here to show and impact them, as the essence of local governments”, he said.

He called on the people and opposition parties to give them all the necessary cooperation for the improvement of the local government and the state in general.

“We and the opposition are all fighting for the same thing, just that we have different methods and approaches, we call on them to support us in making better our local government, state and the country in general”, Baloni said. (NAN)

