LG polls: Sule’s aide emerges APC chairmanship candidate

Mr Abdullahi Aliyu-Tashas, an aide to Gov. Abdullahi Sule has emerged as candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa ahead of the Oct. 6, local council polls.Mr Usman Abdullahi-Bala,the Returning Officer of the party’s primary election for Toto Local Government Area, announced the result on Tuesday in Toto.

He said Aliyu-Tashas, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Conflict Resolution, having scored the highest number of votes cast was declared winner.“The total number of votes cast is 332 , Aliyu -Tashas got 289, Dr Zakari Shuaibu-Lokogoma got 41 while Isa Ohikwo Iganki got zero vote and two votes were invalid.“Aliyu- Tashas having scored the highest number of votes cast is hereby declared the winner,” he said.Speaking in an interview, Aliyu -Tashas thanked God Almighty, the Speaker of the State Assembly and the entire people of the area for their support.He promised to live above board if finally elected in the Oct. 6 local government council election in the state.”

I will carry everybody along and will operate an all inclusive government,” he said.On his part, Speaker of the State Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe- Abdullahi commended the peaceful conduct of the exercise while calling on the people to sustain the peace as the best instrument of development.“

I congratulate the people of Toto Local Government area, I congratulate the APC family, there is no winner, no loser, it is a victory for all.” I am optimistic that at the end of the day, APC will be victorious and it will be better for us all,” he said.The speaker also advised the winner to carry his opponents along. ( NAN)

