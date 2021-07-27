LG polls: Sule’s aide emerges APC chairmanship candidate

 Mr Abdullahi Aliyu-Tashas, an aide to Gov. Abdullahi Sule has as candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa ahead of the Oct. 6, local council polls.Mr Usman Abdullahi-Bala,the Returning Officer of the party’s primary election for Toto Local Government Area, announced the  result on Toto.

He said  Aliyu-Tashas, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Conflict Resolution, having scored the highest number of votes cast was declared winner.“The total number of votes cast is 332 , Aliyu -Tashas got 289, Dr Zakari Shuaibu-Lokogoma got 41 Isa Ohikwo Iganki got zero vote and two votes were invalid.“Aliyu- Tashas having scored the highest number of votes cast is hereby declared the  winner,” he said.Speaking an , Aliyu -Tashas thanked God Almighty, the Speaker of the State Assembly and the entire of the area  for their support.He to live above board if finally elected   the Oct. 6 local government council election the state.”

I will carry everybody along and will operate an all inclusive government,” he said.On his part, Speaker of the State Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe- Abdullahi commended the peaceful conduct of the exercise calling on the to sustain the  as the best instrument of development.“

I congratulate the of Toto Local Government area, I congratulate the APC family, there is winner, loser, is a victory for all.” I am optimistic that at the of the day,  APC will be victorious and will be better for us all,” he said.The speaker also  advised the winner to carry his opponents along. ( NAN)

