LG polls: Sule emphasises merit, says he has no candidate

July 18, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey



Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has said that he has no anointed candidate in the local elections and the party congresses.

According to the governor, all eligible members of the APC will equal opportunity to test their popularity.

A statement the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ibrahim Addra, said that the governor spoke on Sunday in Akwanga during a stakeholders meeting of the northern senatorial zone of the APC.

The Nasarawa State Electoral Commission (NASIEC) has fixed October 6, 2021 for the conduct of Chairmanship and Councillorship elections in the state.

The statement quoted the governor as assuring Nasarawa State residents that every eligible aspirant of the APC be given equal opportunity to contest, while both the general polls and the congresses be open to all.

“The governor vowed that every member of the party will be given equal opportunity inasmuch as he or she is qualified.

“He also thanked party members for their support to the party and his administration, and emphasised the need for credible and God-fearing leaders to emerge as flag bearers.

“The governor also urged APC leaders all levels to adopt dialogue and consensus in arriving candidates so as to strengthen unity within the party and ensure victory the polls,” the statement said.

It also quoted Sen. Godiya Akwashiki, Deputy Speaker, Nehemiah Tsentse, and former , Silas Agara, as commending Sule’s honest and transparent leadership which they claimed had endeared many people to the APC.

The News Agency of (NAN) reports that speakers the meeting expressed satisfaction the decision of the party to adopt consensus arrangements, promising to abide the decision. (NAN)

