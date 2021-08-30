LG polls: Shun campaign of calumny, APC candidate tells supporters

Mr Emmanuel Leweh, Chairmanship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa, has cautioned his supporters against campaign of calumny.

This, he said, was in the interest of peace and for the party to win the Oct. 6 local government polls.Leweh made the call on Monday in Akwanga while playing host to members of his media campaign team.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed Oct. 6, for the conduct of council election.He urged his media team to focus on issues-based campaign and projecting positively the achievements of the party at all levels.“I call on all of us not to engage in campaign of blackmail, character assasination and calumy for us to come out victorious during the poll,”he said.The APC candidate urged the media team and his teeming supporters to continue to pray for victory ahead the poll.“

What I need is your prayers, your support so that we will come out victorious during the poll.“I want to solicit for votes from all and sundry to enable me win the election,”he added.Leweh assured the people of the area of good govervance, if given the mandate.

He promised to initiate programmes that would be beneficial to the people, if voted on Oct. 6The APC candidate further called on the people of the area to continue to live in peace irrespective of their difference, for development to thrive.Earlier, Mr Nathaniel Ma’aji, the Leader of the media team, said they were at Leweh’s residence to present a blueprint to guide him on how to run the council, especially in the area of publicity.He assured the candidate of their readiness to project him positively. (NAN)

