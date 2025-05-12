LG Polls: Sanusi accepts APC primary result in Ojokoro

Mr Mobolaji Sanusi, a chairmanship aspirant in the APC Local Government Primaries in Ojokoro LCDA, has accepted the outcome after failing to secure the ticket.

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Some party leaders reportedly described Sanusi as an imposed candidate. In a statement on Sunday, he said he accepted the party’s final decision without further contest.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that APC Electoral Committee Chairman, Mr Babatunde Ogala, SAN, declared Oluyemisi Rosiji winner of Saturday’s primary at the APC Secretariat.

Fifty-five of the 57 expected APC chairmanship candidates for the July 12 Lagos Local Government elections emerged from the party’s just-concluded primaries.

Sanusi, a leading aspirant in Ojokoro, disputed the announced 21-2 vote tally, calling it “outrageously concocted” and lacking credibility.

He said he participated in the primaries to secure the party’s mandate to run for Ojokoro LCDA chairman.

“The score of 21-2 is outrageously concocted. But I accept it. It is absolutely fine by me.

“I did not lose the APC ACME Secretariat primary. Those responsible for the laughable score will face their conscience, forever,” he said.

However, Sanusi pledged loyalty to the party. “The party has spoken, and that’s final. We’ve moved from complaint to reality,” he said.

He reaffirmed his commitment, saying he would contribute to the party’s success going forward, in spite of the outcome.

Sanusi, former MD/CEO of Lagos State Signage & Advertisement Agency (LASAA), insisted the result wasn’t due to a lack of qualification or leadership experience.

He revealed that 12 out of 18 LCDA leaders, including a key woman leader, had endorsed him as the consensus candidate.

Sanusi expressed gratitude to supporters, especially the Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, for his steadfast support.

“To him and my thousands of supporters: we have not lost,” Sanusi said, offering reassurance.

He added, “Ojokoro has been denied the chance to have a competent, credible, and tested leader for the next four years.” (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)