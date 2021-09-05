LG polls results to be announced at respective polling units, says KADSIECOM chair

Mrs Saratu Audu-Dikko, Chairperson of the Kaduna state Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM) has clarified that the results of Saturday’s Local Government Councils’ elections in the state would not be announced at the Headquarters of the commission, but at the respective polling units.

Audu-Dikko, who disclosed this on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna, urged the people to have confidence in the exercise, particularly with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), explaining that the machine, shuts down immediately the election ends.

“It prints out a summary of activities, including a list of all the 11 political parties that participated in the election. On the summary sheet, the machine would record the number of votes that each political party scored.

“The summary sheet is gotten right at the pulling unit and cannot be changed, because it is in the machine and then, it is transferred to a USB, which has the paper trail, before being transferred to our server at the headquarters”, she said.

Audu-Dikko, stressed that election results would be announced at the respective polling units, as obtained on the summery sheets.

“Results are announced at the wards as in what happened at the Councillorship and at the local governments for the Chairmanship elections.

“All we do at the headquarters is to confirm results announced on the field and we do that from the data that had been sent from the field.

“We do not announce results at the headquarters, they are announced at the points the election happened,” Audu-Dikko added. (NAN)

