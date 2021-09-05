LG polls results to be announced at respective polling units, says KADSIECOM chair

Mrs Saratu Audu-Dikko, Chairperson the Kaduna state Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM) has clarified that the Saturday’s Local Government Councils’ elections the state would not be announced at the Headquarters the commission, but at the respective polling units.

Audu-Dikko, who disclosed this on Saturday an interview with the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) Kaduna, urged the people to have confidence the exercise, particularly with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), explaining that the machine, shuts down immediately the election ends.

“It prints out a summary activities, including a list all the 11 political parties that participated the election. On the summary sheet, the machine would record the number votes that each political party scored.

“The summary sheet gotten right at the pulling unit and cannot be changed, because it is the machine and then, it is transferred to a USB, which has the paper trail, before being transferred to our server at the headquarters”, she said.

Audu-Dikko, stressed that election would be announced at the respective polling units, as obtained on the summery sheets.

are announced at the wards as what happened at the Councillorship and at the local governments for the Chairmanship elections.

“All we do at the headquarters is to confirm announced on the field and we do that from the data that had been sent from the field.

“We do not announce at the headquarters, they are announced at the points the election happened,” Audu-Dikko added. (NAN)

