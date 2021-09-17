LG polls: PLASIEC set to recruit 8,500 ad-hoc staff

The State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) has begun the recruitment of 8,500 ad-hoc Oct.9 local government elections.

The Commission’s Secretary, Mr Ishaku Bashiri,  in a statement on Friday, advised interested to apply.

“PLASIEC wishes to inform interested candidates who desire to work as ad-hoc during the forthcoming LG elections in the state that application forms to that effect are available.

“The application forms can be obtained Saturday,  Sept. 18 to Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 at the commission’s area offices in the 17 LGAs where the elections are to be held.

“Interested candidates are requested to fill and return the forms at the respective offices where they were collected, not later 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21″ he said. (NAN)

