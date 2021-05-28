LG polls: PDP’s allegation on destruction of posters by ruling party laughable – APC Spokesman

The ruling All Progressives () State has described as laughable allegations by the ’s Democratic Party (PDP) that supporters destroyed PDP’s campaign posters.

Spokesman, Seye Oladejo, a statement on Thursday , urged the main opposition party to rather look inwards.

“The allegation is laughable. will advise the opposition PDP to look inwards for perceived . The permanent conflict PDP is well known to all and sundry the country.

“The tradition has been for the internal wrangling to always raise its ugly head to a higher whenever there’s an .

“It is noteworthy that the candidates for the elections are yet to emerge from the two parties. So, it does not add up to fight opponents that you don’t know.

“The PDP should focus on the serious business of having electable candidates for the forth-coming elections rather than start chasing shadows,”

Oladejo said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that PDP, a statement on Wednesday by its Lagos State , Adedeji Doherty, alleged that APC supporters were culpable the destruction of party’s campaign banners and posters ahead of July 24 Local Government elections. (NAN)

