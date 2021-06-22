LG Polls: Ogun APC members stage protest over alleged imposition

Some aggrieved members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun on Tuesday staged a protest to express their displeasure over alleged imposition of candidate ahead of the July 24 council polls in the state.

The APC members from Abeokuta-North Local Government Area staged the protest at the premises of Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) at Oke-Ilewo in Abeokuta.



The members frowned at and rejected the alleged imposition of one Abdusalam Ayorinde by the APC leadership as the party’s flagbearer for Abeokuta-North council area at the forthcoming polls.



The leader of the group, Mr Babatunde Olajumoke, who addressed journalists, said that the people’s choice was Mr Tajudeen Ishola, whom he said, had been identifying with the people over the years.



Alhaja Saidat Akinlade, another APC chieftain in the area, explained that the chances of winning the polls in the area is brighter with the candidature of Ishola.



Akinlade, who restated the loyalty of the members for Gov. Dapo Abiodun, noted that some “selfish” party leaders might have misguided the governor on the choice.



She called on Abiodun to invite Ishola and other party leaders from the local government area and the state for a dialogue on the matter.



“We are still solidly behind our governor and we appreciate the way he has been governing the state and steering the ship of the party.



‘”We his children have, however, come to pour out our mind over the choice of a wrong candidate in our area.



“We want the governor to call us for dialogue and hear our own agitations so that the party would continue to record landslide victory in the polls in the area” she said. (NAN)

