LG Polls: NSCDC calls for synergy among security agencies in Kano

Tambuwal said that effective snergy between the security agencies was crucial to the conduct of free and credible election in the state.

He pleged support to the electoral body to facilitate conduct of hitch-free election, adding that the command had notified its outpost and other units of the forthcoming election in the state.

The statement also quoted Mr Abdulrahman Salau, the State Comptroller, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), as expressing readiness to support KANSIEC toward successful conduct of the local government election.