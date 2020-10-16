LG Polls: NSCDC calls for synergy among security agencies in Kano

Mr Habu Tambuwal, the Kano State Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has called for closer collaboration between security agencies to ensure conduct of free, fair and credible local government election in the state.
Tambuwal said this during an advocacy visit by Prof. Garba Sheka, the Chairman of the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC), a statement signed by Dahiru Lawan, the Public Relations Officer of the commission, said.
The statement was issued on Friday in Kano.
Tambuwal said that effective snergy between the security agencies was crucial to the conduct of free and credible election in the state.
He pleged support to the electoral body to facilitate conduct of hitch-free election, adding that the command had notified its outpost and other units of the forthcoming election in the state.
The statement also quoted Mr Abdulrahman Salau, the State Comptroller, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), as expressing readiness to support KANSIEC toward successful conduct of the local government election.
It said that Salau commended the electoral body for the visit, adding that the gesture would enhance stakeholder participation in the election processes.
Sheka also said that the visit was to notify the agencies of the forthcoming local council election and seek their support.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that KANSIEC had fixed Jan. 16, 2021 for council polls in the state. (NAN)
