LG Polls: NCPC boss urges Plateau Christians to be peaceful

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has urged Christians in Plateau to be peaceful during and after the council elections.

Pam said this while paying a courtesy visit to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau state chapter, in Jos on Friday.

He said embracing peace was the only way to avert a needless crisis, adding that Jesus is the Prince of Peace.

“I am calling on my own brothers and sisters in Christ to be peaceful during and after election. Doing so will not amount to an unnecessary crisis.

“The Bible says Jesus is the Prince of peace, we should imbibe the culture of peace,” he said.

Pam urged Christians not to encourage anyone to carry law into his/her hands but leave everything to God.

The executive secretary also urged politicians in Plateau to be mature and approach every good avenue of addressing issues rather than violence.

He advised the youth not to allow politicians to use them to perpetrate evil as their lives were precious, adding that they should engage in things that would glorify God.

CAN Chairman, Plateau state chapter, Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo, said nobody’s life was worth the election.

Lubo urged Plateau citizens to go out and vote, cooperate with security agencies and desist from causing trouble. (NAN)

