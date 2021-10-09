LG polls: Lalong tasks candidates on voter mobilisation

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has urged candidates contesting in the ongoing Local Government elections in the 17 local government areas of the state to mobilise voters to partake in the exercise.

Lalong made the call on Saturday after casting his vote at his polling unit at the Local Government Education Authority(LGEA) School, Nyak community,

in Shendam Local Government Area.

He voted alongside his wife, Mrs Regina Lalong.

“Those aspiring should mobilise for voter turnout , because even if you are unopposed , you need a certain percentage of two third of the registered voters to be declared winner ,” he said .

He said the All Progressive Congress(APC) had since directed its candidates to mobilise voters for the exercise , saying ” We gave them one week for intensive campaigns”.

The governor said the elections would facilitate a smooth transition to elected executives ,without giving gap for the establishment of care taker committees.

He expressed satisfaction over the peaceful conduct of the exercise,saying,” The atmosphere is very calm , my interest was to ensure that in whatever we are doing it would be very peaceful, everybody is observing the rules and are voting peacefully,” he said.

He said that he ensured the deployment of security personnel across the state to guarantee the safety of residents and peaceful conduct of the polls.

“Security is adequately provided even in Jos North and so people are now voting peacefully , I do not think there will be any problem anywhere in any part of the state,” Lalong said .

He dismissed the anxiety of residents about insecurity during the elections, urging politicians to desist from overheating the polity assuring, “ the elections are very safe , there would be no killings in the state”.

The Presiding officer at the polling unit, Mr Nanfa Vonjchir, expressed satisfaction over the availability of electoral materials and deployment of security personnel at the unit, saying , he had not experienced any challenges,so far.

Vonjchir said the exercise commenced at 8 a.m. with more than 100 people who voted at 11 a.m.,adding that the unit had 1,278 registered voters .

A voter,Mr. Olongshak Elkannah,expressed satisfaction at the peaceful conduct of people at the unit, and expressed optimism that the gesture would be sustained till the end of the exercise .(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...