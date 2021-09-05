LG Polls: Lalong lauds peaceful conduct of APC primaries

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has commended the All Progressives Congress (APC) for its peaceful conduct of local government congresses in the state.

The governor made the commendation in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Saturday in Jos.

He lauded members while at Shendam, his local government area, for the exercise, saying they exhibited maturity during the exercise for selecting officers via consensus.

He commended party members for the resolution through dialogue, saying that individual interests were harnessed for the common good of APC, which will strengthen it in the state and nation at large.

He assured the members that their sacrifices would be rewarded as preparations are on top gear to win the forthcoming local government elections.

He charged those elected not to pursue their selfish interest, but imbibe justice in their discharge of duties and also run an open door policy.

According to the statement, Mr Nuru Mohammed emerged as Chairman of the APC in Shendam Local Government Area.

The statement added that prior to the congress in Shendam, the governor inspected some ongoing road construction projects in the area. (NAN)

