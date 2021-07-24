LG Polls: Lagos Deputy Gov. tasks electorate on voting

Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, on Saturday the electorate to come and vote , urging them to be part of the process.

NAN reports that Hamzat gave the charge in an interview with newsmen after casting vote at 10.  20 a.m at Poling Unit 02, Ward D, Oke-Balogun Central Epe, Lagos.

According to the Deputy Governor, I observed that the election started on a peaceful note.

enjoined the electorate to come to perform their civic responsibility.

“I advise the people to come and vote and be part of the process. Don’t Stay at home and be part of the people complaining about the process afterwards.”

The also advised the eventual winners of the local government election to stay focused and deliver to the people their campaign promises.

Speaking COVID-19 protocols,   implored the electorate to adhere strictly to all the rules put in place by the LASIEC officials. (NAN).

