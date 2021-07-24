LG Polls: Lagos Deputy Gov. tasks electorate on voting

Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, on Saturday charged the electorate to come out and vote , urging them to be part of the process.

NAN reports that Hamzat gave the charge in an interview with newsmen after casting his vote at 10. 20 a.m at Poling Unit 02, Ward D, Oke-Balogun Central Mosque Epe, Lagos.

According to the Deputy Governor, I observed that the election started on a peaceful note.

He enjoined the electorate to come out to perform their civic responsibility.

“I advise the people to come out and vote and be part of the process. Don’t Stay at home and be part of the people complaining about the process afterwards.”

The also advised the eventual winners of the local government election to stay focused and deliver to the people their campaign promises.

Speaking on the COVID-19 protocols, he implored the electorate to adhere strictly to all the rules put in place by the LASIEC officials. (NAN).

