LG polls: KOSIEC tells parties to collect nomination forms, keep to timelines

The Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC) has directed political parties contesting the forthcoming local government election to start collecting nomination forms for their candidates.

The commission, in a statement in Lokoja on Thursday, said that the collection and submission of the nomination forms would be on from Oct. 15 to Oct. 19.

The electoral body, in the statement signed by Alhaji Yakubu Chogudo, the Commissioner in charge of media and publicity, called on political parties to adhere strictly to the election timetable earlier released by KOSIEC.

It said that delay or lateness in collection or submission of forms would not be entertained.