LG polls: KADSIECOM distributes sensitive materials

September 3, 2021



The Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM), on Friday commenced distribution of sensitive materials to respective Local Areas in the State ahead of Saturday’s Local Council elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports election is slated for Sept. 4  across the 23 Local Areas of the State.

Mrs. Saratu Audu-Dikko, Chairman of the commission, displayed the materials in the presence of stakeholders, made up of representatives of political parties and security agents, before distributing same.

She said the idea of displaying the materials was to confirm that they had not been tampered with.

She said idea was to demonstrate and confirm that they have not been tempered with.

The chairman said that similar exercise was conducted in respect of the ‘distribution list’ for to have an ideas of the number of forms that would be sent to each Local Area.

“The entire exercise is to display and instill public confidence,” she said.(NAN)

