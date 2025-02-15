LG Polls: Joint Task Force impounds 53 tricycles, motorcycles in Katsina

The Joint Task Force for enforcement of restriction of movement during the Local Government election has impounded 53 tricycles and motorcycles in Katsina town.

By Zubairu Idris



The Katsina State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Aliyu Ma’aji, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Katsina.



Ma’aji said that measure was in line with the directive given to ensure a hitch free exercise across the 34 local government areas of the state.



It would be recalled that the police command in Katsina had announced restriction of individuals and vehicular movements during the Saturday polls from 6am to 4pm.



The command spokesman, DSP Abubakar Aliyu, said the measure was to ensure maintenance of law and order, and security of the electorate during the exercise. (NAN)

