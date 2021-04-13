Mr Peter Averik, Chairman of Jema’a Local Government Area, Kaduna State has tasked political parties on the need for peaceful campaigns ahead of the local government elections in the state.

Averik made the call on Tuesday while receiving officials of the State Independent Electoral Commission (KAD-SIECOM) in Kafanchan.

He also advised the political parties and their aspirants against politics of bitterness and comments capable of truncating the relative peace being enjoyed in the area.

He charged the KAD-SIECOM officials, especially the new Electoral Officer posted to the area, to remain neutral and resist temptation to indulge in conducts that may undermine the sanctity of the electoral process.

“Elections are a crucial feature of democracy and remain a legitimate opportunity for the people to exercise their rights to elect leaders of their choices.

“And only a transparent and credible election confers legitimacy to any government and elected political leaders,” he added.

Earlier, the new Electoral Officer, Jema’a Local Government Area, Mr Akut Adamu told the chairman that the officials were in his office to seek the council’s support to the commission for the effective discharge of its duties.

Adamu assured the chairman of the commission’s readiness to conduct free, fair and credible local government elections that would be acceptable by all stakeholders.

“The Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KAD-SIECOM) will work to ensure a transparent, free and credible local government elections in the area.

“We call on all the political parties and other critical political actors in Jema’a local government to accord us the necessary support,” he added.

According to him, the office has begun the issuance of ad-hoc recruitment forms to interested individuals, with Wednesday April 14, 2021, the closing date for collection and submission of the forms.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that KAD-SIECOM had fixed June 16, 2021 for the conduct of local government elections in the state. (NAN)

