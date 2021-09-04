LG polls: Hoodlums snatch 41 EVMs in Kaduna

No fewer than 41 Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) were snatched by during the Council in Kaduna state, according to Mrs Saratu Audu-Dikko, Chairman of Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM).

Audu-Dikko told newsmen on Saturday machines were snatched in Giwa and Igabi Local Government Areas.

According to her, this figure excludes EVMs destroyed by same people during the elections.

“Thirty EVMs were carted away at Kwarau in Igabi Local Government, with two destroyed, while nine others at Panhauya in Giwa Local Government, were equally vandalised.

“The also carted away election materials and assaulted the driver and staff of the Commission conveying the materials,” she explained.

The Chairman said that some staff of the Commission, including ad-hoc staff, were also assaulted in those places.NAN)

